DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 11.9%

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) traded down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
