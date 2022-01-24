DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 11.9%

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) traded down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

