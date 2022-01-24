Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Trading Up 3.8%

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 1,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

