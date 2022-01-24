Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading Down 16.6%

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) dropped 16.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 8.10 and last traded at 8.15. Approximately 17,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 812,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

