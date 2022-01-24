DoYourTip Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $211,568.30 and $4,244.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00268811 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.01127456 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

