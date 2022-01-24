Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $320.20

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320.20 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 321.80 ($4.39), with a volume of 120428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.20 ($4.49).

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.16) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($14,572.25).

About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

