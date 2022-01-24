DraftCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $32,349.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

