DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $34,041.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,503.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.67 or 0.00795958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00253291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00023796 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.