DragonVein Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $115,934.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00797941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00255605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017821 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

