DRIFE (DRF) Hits One Day Volume of $64,098.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $64,098.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006122 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,671,241 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

