Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Driven Brands worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Driven Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Driven Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,846,000 after buying an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

DRVN stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

