DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.87) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

