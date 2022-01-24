DubaiCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023024 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

