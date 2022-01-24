Dvision Network Reaches Market Cap of $167.54 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $167.54 million and $2.42 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,396,290 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

