Dynamite Hits One Day Volume of $55,042.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $28,278.27 and $55,042.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00273098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005966 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.35 or 0.01130696 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 730,985 coins and its circulating supply is 395,378 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

