Dynamite Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $35,387.38 and $54,237.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00268781 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006015 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.01201640 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 730,985 coins and its circulating supply is 395,378 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

