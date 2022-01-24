Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,240,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

DVAX stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

