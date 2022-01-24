Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.74. 144,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,734,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.