Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Holdings Raised by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DYN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,579. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

