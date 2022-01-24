Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.21

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 4555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

DX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $567.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 379,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 343,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 142,792 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.