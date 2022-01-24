E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$903.00 and last traded at C$913.99. 820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$918.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$912.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$916.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported C$41.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$436.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

