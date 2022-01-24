EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.37% of Entravision Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $402,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $416,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,000 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

