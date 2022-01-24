EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.37% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

