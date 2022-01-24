EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TA opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

