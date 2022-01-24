EAM Global Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Heska accounts for approximately 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Heska worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $146.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.23. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $138.56 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

