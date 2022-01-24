EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 159,658 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Costamare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 950.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costamare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costamare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

