EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 77,251 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.46% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVLG. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

