EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 78,384 Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Fulcrum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

