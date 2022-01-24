EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.56% of PDS Biotechnology worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.22 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.40.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

PDSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

