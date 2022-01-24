EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.81% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $362,113.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

BBW stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

