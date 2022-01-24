EAM Global Investors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,086 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 319,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 118,040 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HMHC opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

