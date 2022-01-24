EAM Global Investors LLC Increases Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Denbury worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.