EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.79 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

