EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iStar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAR stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

