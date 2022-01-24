EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Veritiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

