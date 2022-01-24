EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,546 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Energy Fuels worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.