EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.08% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter worth $7,564,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $115.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

