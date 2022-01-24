EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 232,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.30% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

