EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases 10,931 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

