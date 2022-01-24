EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases 74,275 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 709.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,275 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 206,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,671,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.