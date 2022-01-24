EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 575,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.96% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

