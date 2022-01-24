EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 142,484 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at $24,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at $18,445,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at $15,660,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

