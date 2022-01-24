EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,455 Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Triumph Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Triumph Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

