EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 12,147 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.
Perficient Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
