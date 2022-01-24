EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 12,147 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

