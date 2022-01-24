EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 20,535 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. Prothena accounts for 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Prothena worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,517,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prothena stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.