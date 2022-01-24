EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 29,376 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,376 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $26.55 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

