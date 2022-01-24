EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of CIO opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

