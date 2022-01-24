EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.91% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 153,252 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

AEHR opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 26,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $539,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,422 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,774 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

