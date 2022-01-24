EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

