EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $206,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $130.52 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.06.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

