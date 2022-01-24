EAM Investors LLC Purchases 91,938 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 1,237.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Aspen Aerogels worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

